Temperatures recover into next week

High pressure across Scandinavia is still maintaining a strong influence over our weather this weekend. Combined with easterly winds from Russia, the rest of this weekend will remain bitterly cold, windy and mostly cloudy with further rain, sleet and snow showers feeding in from the east.

It stays cloudy and windy tonight with further showers, mainly rain or sleet, however some snow in places, settling predominantly over higher ground, hills above 300m such as over the Peak District and Pennines.

Sunday with be windy and bitterly cold with more wintry showers. Hopefully there will be fewer showers compared to today and the wind should also help to break up the cloud from time to time to offer some bright spells.

During the start of next week a change in wind direction will see our current cold wintry weather easing. Temperatures will gradually become less cold.