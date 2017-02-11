Three men 'deliberately run over in street fight'

Three people are in hospital after being run over during an early-morning fight.

A teenager is one of two people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the vehicle hit the group, Essex Police said.

Officers were called to reports of an altercation shortly after 5am this morning at Festival Leisure Park shopping centre in Basildon, Essex.

After a dispute broke out, the suspects allegedly climbed into a silver Vauxhall Antara and drove it at the victims.

All three men, said to be in their early 20s, are in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old boy and a 50-year-old man, from South Ockendon, have been arrested, police said.

Detectives have asked for any witnesses to contact Basildon CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.