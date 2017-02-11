Ukip leader Paul Nuttall forced to move house over 'safety fears'

Ukip leader Paul Nuttal has been forced to move house due to concerns about his personal safety, the party has said.

It comes after Mr Nutall was engulfed in a scandal over alleged election fraud when he was accused of giving a false address while standing in the Stoke-on-Trent by-election.

He is under investigation by police after he admitted that he had given his address as a property in the town which he had not yet moved into.

That could be an offence as it is illegal to supply false information to the Electoral Registration Officer.

Ukip's chairman said there had been a a series of "concerning incidents" at the Stoke property following publicity around the issue. He added that that election returning officer had been informed.