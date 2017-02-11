Volunteers save around 100 of 400 beached whales in New Zealand

Volunteers have managed to save around 100 surviving pilot whales, after more than 400 of them swam aground at a remote beach in New Zealand.

The stranded whales were discovered on Friday on Farewell Spit, but by the time help arrived, around 300 of the whales had already died.

On Friday several dozen whales were refloated, but became beached again overnight.

Amanda Harvey from the Department of Conservation Golden Bay said volunteers from nearby were desperately trying to help refloat the whales.

"We had a group of volunteers camped out overnight and they were ready daybreak to come and help out.

"We had a little bit of time where the whales were one the dry sand but very quickly this tide has come racing in and now we're all up to our knees, some people up to their waists in water and we're starting to get a bit of floating happening, and we're just helping assist the whales with their breathing until the water gets deep enough so that they can swim."