Woman appeals to find family's 150-year-old wedding dress after it was 'sold off by cleaners'

A woman's appeal to find her family's 150-year-old wedding dress which was apparently lost by her dry cleaners has gone viral with thousands signing up to help track down the heirloom.

Set designer Tess Newall, who lives in central London, posted an emotional appeal on Facebook to help track down the dress after it was apparently sold off without her knowledge.

The garment was originally handmade by her great-great-grandmother in 1870 and has been handed down the generations since but was lost after it was sent to the dry cleaners in Edinburgh earlier this year.

Ms Newall, who wore the dress for her own wedding last summer, said the cleaners she used had gone bust and the dress was seemingly taken for sale to help meet its debts.

"It could be winging its way anywhere," she wrote in an appeal on Facebook asking for help to track it down.

She added: "I realise there are far greater issues in the world but it means the world to us. More family memories need to be woven into its threads."