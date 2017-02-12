Amateur footballer collapses and dies while playing game in East Yorkshire

An amateur footballer has collapsed and died on the pitch while playing a match in East Yorkshire.

The player, who was named as local English teacher James Moorfoot, was playing for Langtoft AFC at Rudston near Bridlington.

According to reports paramedics and the air ambulance were sent to the scene but he was pronounced dead.

Mr Moorfoot worked at Hornsea School and Language College.

On a tribute page set up on Facebook, pupils and colleagues expressed their sadness at Mr Moorfoot's sudden death.

In a statement, his football club said they were "numb with grief".