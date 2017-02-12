Anti-depressant prescriptions rise by four million in a year

The number of anti-depressant prescriptions being given to patients has risen by nearly 7% in a year, an investigation has found.

Between October 2015 and September 2016, the number of prescriptions rose from 59.5 million to nearly 63.6 million, according to the latest NHS Digital figures revealed to BBC 5 Live Investigates.

The four million rise means a record £780,000 is spent each day on anti-depressants - £285 million a year.

NHS Digital statistics for each year show that prescriptions for anti-depressants have risen more than four fold in two decades.

In 1995, 13.2 million prescriptions were issued, while in 2015 it had reached more than 61 million.

While the numbers do not necessarily mean more people are using them, people could be using them for longer.

Research from the University College Hospital revealed that one in four users now take anti-depressants for around 15 months, compared to eight months 20 years ago.

Dr James Davies, from the University of Roehampton, said people experiencing difficulty with withdrawal and a lack of other options could explain the rise.

He told the Press Association: "Part of the increase is due to people remaining on the prescriptions for longer, and of course one of the reasons why we are seeing that happen is because people are finding it difficult to come off these medications, experiencing withdrawal effects.

"One of the things you find being spoken about again and again is the fact that when they experience these withdrawal symptoms, they are often being misinterpreted by their doctors as evidence that the original problem is recurring.

"Doctors' hands are tied: in the absence of having an alternative to offer they end up reaching for the prescription pad - this can account for partly why prescription rates are continuing to go up."

A Department of Health spokesman said: "A rise in the number of prescriptions does not necessarily mean a rise in the number of patients: more frequent prescriptions for a shorter period allow medication to be reviewed more often and can cut down wastage.

"This can be very helpful for some patients."