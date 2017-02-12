Antique books 'worth over £2 million' stolen in audacious heist

Antique books worth a reported £2 million have been stolen in a daring raid.

A gang made off with over 160 publications after abseiling into a warehouse during the "Mission: Impossible-style" break-in near Heathrow Airport, the Mail on Sunday reported.

Scotland Yard said "a number of books" were stolen in the audacious burglary in Feltham, west London, between January 29 and 30.

Experts said the "jewel" in the haul was a 1566 copy of Nicolaus Copernicus's De Revolutionibus Orbium Coelestium worth around £215,000, according to the newspaper.

One dealer reportedly lost £680,000 in books.

Brian Lake, of the Antiquarian Booksellers Association, said: "Nothing like this has hit the rare books trade before."

The Metropolitan Police asked anyone with information to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.