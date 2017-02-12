- ITV Report
Baftas 2017: The full list of winners
La La Land won five Baftas at the ceremony on Sunday night, which also saw success for Brits Dev Patel and Tom Holland.
Here is a full list of the winners:
- Film - La La Land
- Leading Actress - Emma Stone, La La Land
- Leading Actor - Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Director - Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Outstanding British film - I, Daniel Blake
- EE Rising Star - Tom Holland
- Supporting Actress - Viola Davis
- Supporting Actor - Dev Patel
- Original Music - La La Land
- Original Screenplay - Manchester by the Sea
- Adapted Screenplay - Lion
- Make Up and Hair - Florence Foster Jenkins
- Costume Design - Jackie
- Cinematography - La La Land
- Sound - Arrival
- British Short Animation - A Love Story
- British Short Film - Home
Editing - Hacksaw Ridge
Production Design - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Documentary - 13th
Film not in the English language - Son of Saul
Animated Film - Kubo and the Two Strings
Special Visual Effects - The Jungle Book
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer - Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill and Lucan Toh, Under The Shadow
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema - Curzon
Bafta Fellowship - Mel Brooks