Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Baftas 2017: The full list of winners

Dev Patel won the Supporting Actor Bafta. Credit: PA

La La Land won five Baftas at the ceremony on Sunday night, which also saw success for Brits Dev Patel and Tom Holland.

Here is a full list of the winners:

  • Film - La La Land
  • Leading Actress - Emma Stone, La La Land
  • Leading Actor - Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
  • Director - Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • Outstanding British film - I, Daniel Blake
  • EE Rising Star - Tom Holland
  • Supporting Actress - Viola Davis
  • Supporting Actor - Dev Patel
The EE Rising Star award went to Tom Holland. Credit: AP
  • Original Music - La La Land
  • Original Screenplay - Manchester by the Sea
  • Adapted Screenplay - Lion
  • Make Up and Hair - Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Costume Design - Jackie
  • Cinematography - La La Land
  • Sound - Arrival
  • British Short Animation - A Love Story
  • British Short Film - Home
Best Supporting Actress, Viola Davis Credit: AP

  • Editing - Hacksaw Ridge

  • Production Design - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

  • Documentary - 13th

  • Film not in the English language - Son of Saul

  • Animated Film - Kubo and the Two Strings

  • Special Visual Effects - The Jungle Book

  • Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer - Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill and Lucan Toh, Under The Shadow

  • Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema - Curzon

  • Bafta Fellowship - Mel Brooks

The Bafta Fellowship went to Mel Brooks. Credit: PA
  1. Read more
  2. 19 updates
La La Land wins best film award at Baftas

More on this story