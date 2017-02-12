Bercow's Remain position 'does not damage impartiality'

Commons Speaker John Bercow has insisted that his impartiality is not damaged by reports that he told students he voted to remain in the EU.

Mr Bercow's spokeswoman said that his vote had no impact on his ability to deal fairly with all MPs.

The Speaker, who faces a bid to oust him with a no confidence vote, revealed his Brexit stance in an 80-minute question and answer session at Reading University, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

The paper, which says it has seen a video of the session, reports that Mr Bercow said: "Personally, I voted to Remain. I thought it was better to stay in the European Union than not."

He also referred to "untruths" in the campaign, and said that "promises were made that could not be kept".

Mr Bercow also said that immigration was positive, and that he hoped after Brexit, Parliament would kepe "changes on working hours, for example, that protect people's health and safety", according to the newspaper.

Mr Bercow's spokeswoman told the Press Association: "The Speaker's impartiality is required on matters of debate before the House, and he has been scrupulous in ensuring that both sides of the argument are always heard.

"Furthermore, his comments made clear that he absolutely respected the result of the referendum.

"He is required to be politically impartial in his conduct in the chair, irrespective of any private views he may or may not hold on the matters before the House, and ensure that those matters are given a fair and transparent scrutiny, and he has absolutely done this.

"The number of Urgent Questions granted to the Brexiteers, and the unprecedented third amendment on the Queen's Speech in 2013 - credited as one of the precipitators of the referendum itself - is testament to the fact that he does so, irrespective of how he voted in a referendum, general - one would hope for himself - local, or Strictly Come Dancing."

The row came after Mr Bercow vetoed US president Donald Trump addressing Parliament during his state visit.