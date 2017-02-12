Brexit minister apologises over 'sexist' Diane Abbott texts

Brexit Secretary David Davis has attempted to play down an outcry over a text exchange in which he seemed to suggest he would not try to kiss Diane Abbott because he is "not blind".

The row broke out after it was reported that the shadow home secretary told Mr Davis to "f*** off" after he appeared to lean in to try and kiss or embrace her in a Commons bar after the Article 50 vote.

After the incident, he exchanged texts with a colleague about Ms Abbott, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The paper reported that the colleague texted Mr Davis, saying: "Cannot believe you made an attempt to give DA (Diane Abbott) a hug!"

He replied: "Didn't, but the myth grows. I whispered in her ear 'Thanks for your vote' hence the 'F off'. I am not blind."

A spokesman for Mr Davis insisted that he respected Ms Abbott and had been joking, saying: "This was a self-evidently jocular and private exchange with a friend.

"The Secretary of State is very sorry for any offence caused to Miss Abbott, someone he has known and respected for many years."

Labour MP Jess Phillips said: "You'd have hoped this sort of misogynistic, sexist attitude had gone out in the 1950s."