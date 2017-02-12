The French Bulldog is set to overtake the Labrador as the UK's most popular dog.

There has been an unprecedented rise in the popularity of the breed favoured by celebrities like the Beckhams and Lady Gaga in recent years.

Registrations increased from 47% from 14,607 in 2015, to 21,470 in 2016, figures from the Kennel Club reveal.

It is thought the pointy-eared canine could top the rankings by 2018, knocking the Labrador Retriever off the spot for the first time in 27 years.

The Labrador has been the most popular dog breed in the UK since 1990.