Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies aged 76

Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau has died at the age of 76.

Jarreau died just days after announcing his retirement from touring due to exhaustion.

He was taken to hospital earlier in the week and was said to have been improving slowly.

The Wisconsin-born musician, who did not record his first album until he was 35, won seven Grammys over a 50-year career.

Jarreau's biggest single was 1981's 'We're In This Love Together'. He was a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, 'We Are the World', and sang the theme to TV's Moonlighting.

Jarreau is one of the few artists to have won Grammys in three separate categories - jazz, pop and R&B.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, and son Ryan.

In a statement on his official website, his 'team' thanked fans for their support during his long career.