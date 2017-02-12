- ITV Report
Hundreds evacuated from Hamburg Airport after dozens injured from 'unknown toxin'
Hundreds of people have been evacuated from Hamburg Airport in Germany after dozens of people were injured from an unknown toxin.
The substance is believed to have spread through the airport's air conditioning system.
German firefighters evacuated 50 people - both passengers and staff - who complained about breathing problems, nausea and burning eyes on Sunday afternoon.
All flights were halted for several hours due to the evacuation, but air traffic started running again at 2pm, airport spokeswoman Karen Stein.
The unknown substance leaked in the security check area, a police spokeswoman said.
Those who were evacuated from the airport had to wait outside in freezing temperatures.
Firefighters designated special areas outside the airport building for the injured to be treated.
The cause of the incident was unknown, but Stein said: "we're working closely together with the authorities to find out more."
According to a flight tracking website, some flights were diverted to other airports after the incident.