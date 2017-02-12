La La Land expected to dominate Bafta awards

The musical La La Land about a struggling actress and a jazz musician is expected to pick up a host of prizes at the British Academy Film Awards.

The film, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone about young dreamers who sing and dance their way around Los Angeles, is the most nominated film with 11 nods.

Both Gosling and Stone have both received best actor and actress nods at the awards which take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday.

La La Land has already made Oscar history, tying the record for the most nominations ever with 14, and become the most nominated musical of all time