Labour denies sounding out leadership successors

Labour has denied a report which claims it is vetting potential leadership successors to Jeremy Corbyn in the run-up to key parliamentary by-elections.

Rising party stars like Angela Rayner and Rebecca Long-Bailey were reported to have been assessed for popularity as part of internal "succession planning", according to The Sunday Times.

The paper also suggested that leaked documents gave a scathing assessment of Mr Corbyn, who was said to be "boring" by focus groups.

Polling was also cited in the document, which rated him as the least popular of all current party leaders, including Ukip's Paul Nuttall.

But Labour claimed that the polling of voters in the North was a routine measure to gauge the popularity of its politicians in the area.

A party source said: "In common with all political parties, Labour conducts polling to get a clearer picture of views in different parts of the country.

"Polling of northern voters was about how best to get Labour's message across in the North and has nothing at all to do with 'succession planning'.

"Labour is commissioning similar exercises for other parts of the country as it gears up for a general election."

The leaked documents reportedly showed that Ms Long-Bailey was said to be seen as "passionate" and "very smart" by the public, while shadow education secretary Ms Rayner received "overwhelmingly negative" feedback.

The party has been rocked by a series of frustrations, as former shadow business secretary Clive Lewis was forced to deny rumours that he was mounting a bid to topple Mr Corbyn.