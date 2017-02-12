Advertisement

Met Police appeal after 81-year-old woman is raped in Balham

Police appeal for information after an 81-year-old woman was raped in Balham. Credit: Met Police

Metropolitan Police are appealing for information and witnesses after an 81-year-old woman was raped in Balham.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said the elderly woman got off a number 155 bus in Balham High Road at 8.30pm on Friday evening when she was followed by a man and attacked.

The woman was injured and was taken to hospital.

She was later taken to a Haven Sexual Assault Referral Centre, where she was supported by specialist officers.

The man being held by police has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnap/falsely imprisoning a person with intent to commit a sexual offence and will appear before Wimbledon Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

My team are keen to trace a male witness seen on Rinaldo Road, Balham on the evening of the incident. He was wearing a jacket with a distinctive American flag design on the back.

I would urge him to come forward and contact police.

In addition to this, the victim's distinctive red Marks and Spencer's jacket went missing after the attack. My investigators are working to trace it in and around the local area as it is of important evidential value.

If you have any knowledge of its whereabouts, please get in touch.

– Detective Inspector Melissa Laremore