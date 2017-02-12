Nazi-era anthem played before German tennis match by mistake

The United States Tennis Association has apologised after a version of Germany's historic national anthem associated with the Nazi regime was performed before a Fed Cup match in Hawaii.

A male soloist at the match on the island of Maui sang the verse beginning with the lines "Germany, Germany, above all, above all in the world".

Although the words were written long before the Nazis ruled Germany, they became closely identified with Adolf Hitler's Third Reich in the period before and during the Second World War.

It is illegal in Germany to sing the outdated parts of the anthem.

The third verse of the 19th century Deutschlandlied, the words of which were written in 1841, is the only one performed in modern-day Germany and is officially classed as the national anthem.

German team member Andrea Petkovic was disturbed by Saturday's performance, saying on the German federation's website: "It was the worst experience that has ever happened to me - horrifying and shocking."