Newspaper mistakenly publishes Alec Baldwin photo instead of President Trump

A newspaper in the Dominican Republic has apologised after publishing a picture of Alec Baldwin instead of President Donald Trump.

The print edition of El Nacional mistakenly published a picture of the comedian - doing his scrowling impression of the US president on 'Saturday Night Live' - alongside a photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The article on Friday's edition was headlined: "Trump says settlements in Israel don't favour peace", and the caption under Mr Baldwin's picture reads: "Donald Trump, president of U.S."