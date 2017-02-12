US 'stands behind Japan' after North Korea's missile launch

North Korea has launched a ballistic missile that flew about 500 kilometres, South Korea's military has said.

It said the action was Pyongyang's attempt at a "show of force" against the Trump administration's hard-line stance against the country.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is currently on visit to the US, said the latest nuclear test is "absolutely intolerable", and urged the country to comply with international rules.

Speaking at a joint news conference with President Trump, he said: "North Korea must fully comply with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions."

President Trump assured Mr Abe that America stands behind its "great ally".

Donald Trump said: "I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the USA stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100%."