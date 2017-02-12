Rain, sleet and snow dying out

This evening and tonight it'll be cold and mostly cloudy, with further outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow spreading northwards and easing.

It will become windy for many, especially across west Wales and south-west England where gales are likely by dawn.

There will be local frost, mainly over higher ground.

On Monday there will be more sunshine in places, but it'll be windy with gales continuing in the west.

Eastern England and Scotland will be cloudier with some light rain and snow.