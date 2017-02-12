Two-year-old girl who got head stuck in toilet seat freed by firefighters

A two-year-old girl who got a toilet seat stuck on her head had to be freed by firefighters on Sunday.

Firefighters from Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service used small tools to remove the training toilet seat from the girl's head in Frome, Somerset.

A fire service spokesman said: "One fire appliance from Frome was sent to a report of a two-year-old child with a training toilet seat stuck on their head.

"On arrival crews confirmed that this was the case and they were able to remove it from the little girl using small tools."