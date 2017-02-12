Valentine's Day: British lovers 'will spend half as much as other Europeans'

Budget-conscious Britons are planning to spend half as much on Valentine's Day as those from other parts of Europe, research has found.

Research by Groupon has found people in the UK will spend just under £50 on their loved ones on Tuesday, while those in France, Italy and Spain are expected to spend on average £110.

People in Germany are expected to spend around £84.

The study also found 26% of UK couples considered themselves romantic, compared to 43% in Italy.