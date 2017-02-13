- ITV Report
Batsman Root named new England cricket captain
Yorkshire batsman Joe Root will be the new England captain, replacing Alastair Cook.
Root was the frontrunner from the moment Cook announced he would be stepping down from the role.
Director of Cricket, Andrew Strauss, spoke to a number of players, but offered the role to Root over the weekend.
All-rounder Ben Stokes will be his new vice-captain, the role Root has vacated.
Strauss, a former England captain himself, has given the 26-year-old Root his backing.