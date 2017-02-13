Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Batsman Root named new England cricket captain

Joe Root is England's most talented batsman. Credit: PA

Yorkshire batsman Joe Root will be the new England captain, replacing Alastair Cook.

Root was the frontrunner from the moment Cook announced he would be stepping down from the role.

Director of Cricket, Andrew Strauss, spoke to a number of players, but offered the role to Root over the weekend.

Joe Root was vice-captain under Alastair Cook. Credit: PA

All-rounder Ben Stokes will be his new vice-captain, the role Root has vacated.

It is a huge honour to be given the England Test captaincy. I feel privileged, humbled and very excited.

We have a very good group of players and I’m looking forward to leading them out in the summer, building on Alastair’s achievements and making the most of our talents in the years ahead.

The senior guys in the changing room play a very influential role and whilst there’s a natural progression for me it’s a huge support to know that they are there to help and advise.

– Joe Root

Strauss, a former England captain himself, has given the 26-year-old Root his backing.

Joe is the right man to be our next Test Captain and I’m thrilled that he has accepted the role.

After Alastair Cook stepped down last week, the Selectors and I engaged in the proper process to appoint his successor. Following informal and formal conversations with members of the Test team at the end of the week, the offer was put to Joe and he accepted immediately.

Joe has shown a number of admirable qualities in his Test career so far. Making his debut in 2012 at the age of 21 and going on to establish himself as one of the premier batsmen in all forms of the game in such a short period of time demonstrates his drive, determination, cricketing intelligence and an ability to learn that will serve him well in his new role.

He is universally respected by his team mates, passionate about driving the Test team forward and extremely excited about the prospect of leading his country.

I’m also delighted that Ben Stokes will take over from Joe as vice-captain of the team. He has real presence and influence within the team environment that serve as a great source of support for Joe. I have no doubts that the responsibility will also help Ben to continue his rapid rise as a world class all-rounder.

– Andrew Strauss