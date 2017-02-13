British artists sweep up gongs at the Grammy awards

British artists swept up many of the big awards at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

David Bowie was awarded four posthumous gongs for his album Blackstar.

The critically acclaimed album was released last year on the popstar's birthday in January, just two days before he died after a secret battle with cancer.

Bowie was awarded best rock performance, best alternative music album, best recording package, and best engineered album, non-classical.

His son took to Twitter to say how "proud" he was of his father.