Canadian PM: US will remain closest allies and friends

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Canada and the US will remain "the closest allies and friends" after his first face-to-face meeting with President Trump. In a joint news conference at the White House on Monday, Mr Trudeau said: "Make no mistake, at the end of the day Canada and the US will always remain each other's most essential partner. "Much of our economy depends on a good working relationship with the United States... [and] good integration with the American economy."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held his first face-to-face meeting with President Trump. Credit: AP

The Canadian Prime Minister said future success will depend on both countries ensuring a "smooth and easy" trade partnership. "The fact is millions of good jobs on both sides of the border depend on the smooth and easy flow of goods and services of people back and forwards across our border." Earlier, President Trump greeted Mr Trudeau with a firm handshake as the two leaders posed for photographs in front of cameras in the Oval Office. Justin Trudeau gave the president a personal gift of a photograph of his father - the late Canadian prime minister Pierre Trudeau - who was pictured alongside Mr Trump.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hand with President Trump. Credit: AP