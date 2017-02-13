Colder air slowly sliding away

Blustery winds will prevent a harsh frost tonight but cold enough under clear skies and over lying snow for temperatures to fall to freezing point and here a slight frost by dawn.

After a fine, bright and cold start tomorrow rain will move into Devon and Cornwall to give a soggy start - the rain easing as it drifts across the rest of the West Country and south Wales. Ahead of the rain, cloud will spoil the blue skies. A brighter set up for the north and north-east of Britain, a little more cheerful here.

Temperatures will gradually recover, up a notch on what we've been used to as we lose the bitter, biting easterly winds.

Lucy Verasamy - Weather Presenter