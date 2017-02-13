Dying man helped to convict child abuser by blinking

A former choir boy who gave courtroom evidence against a former vicar by blinking died on the same day as his abuser was found guilty.

The 47-year-old victim, who suffered from motor neurone disease, spoke to the court using eye-tracking technology and via a video link from a hospice in south London.

He described the childhood attacks by blinking his eyes using a technical set-up similar to the one used by renowned physicist Stephen Hawking to communicate.

The victim was between nine and 11 years old when he was abused by Cyril Rowe at St Matthias Church in Stoke Newington between 1979 and 1981.