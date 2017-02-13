Egypt's landmine legacy of El Alamein sees 8,000 casualties since end of World War II

Seventy-five years since the Battle of El Alamein, Egyptian civilians continue to be maimed by landmines left behind after one of the Second World War's best-known campaigns.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the battle that marked the beginning of the end for the German war effort in North Africa.

So important was El Alamein to the outcome of the Second World War, that as then prime minister Winston Churchill put it: "Before Alamein we never new victory, after Alamein we never knew defeat."

But since the end of the Second World War, there have been more than 8,000 casualties from the landmines left behind by British, Italian and German forces.

The estimated 17 million landmines left behind by European forces were the largest minefields ever laid, and to this day render one-fifth of the country unusable.