- ITV Report
-
Grot Spot Britain: 20 of the worst fly-tipping areas
An ITV News investigation has revealed fly-tipping is on the rise in some parts of the UK.
An Freedom of Information (FOI) request was sent to councils across Britain asking how many incidents of fly-tipping were reported between November 2015 and December 2016.
Out of the 264 councils that responded to the request, Haringey in London had the highest number of fly-tipping incidents.
Outside of London, Manchester was second with 30,386 reported offences, averaging 77 a day.
Birmingham dealt with more than 21,000 incidents - a decline of 13% but still an average of 53 incidents a day.
The top 20 councils with the most reported fly-tipping incidents were:
- Haringey - 39,036
- Manchester - 30,386
- Birmingham City - 21,124
- Hounslow - 22,255
- Newham - 19,537
- Brent - 18,293
- Northampton -17,092
- Redbridge - 16,225
- Leeds City -16,172
- Hillingdon -14,032
- Bradford -13,720
- Gateshead - 12,449
- Sheffield City -12,115
- Peterborough -12,045
- Ealing -11,598
- Leicester City - 9,458
- Greenwich - 9,268
- Kensington and Chelsea - 8,903
- Basildon - 8,755
- Edinburgh City - 8741
Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, told ITV News illegal dumping of waste has reached crisis levels.
"Fly-tipping is an epidemic, it's reached crisis levels and something needs to be done about it."
"Local authorities are overwhelmed with instances of criminal fly-tipping and we need to address this urgently," she added.
Reporting fly-tipping in your area
You can report fly-tipping to your local council by visiting its website or on the government's dedicated site.
Large-scale illegal dumping or other waste crime can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.