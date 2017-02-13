Advertisement

Grot Spot Britain: 20 of the worst fly-tipping areas

Mattresses and other items were found abandoned in one area. Credit: ITV News

An ITV News investigation has revealed fly-tipping is on the rise in some parts of the UK.

An Freedom of Information (FOI) request was sent to councils across Britain asking how many incidents of fly-tipping were reported between November 2015 and December 2016.

Out of the 264 councils that responded to the request, Haringey in London had the highest number of fly-tipping incidents.

39,036
incidents of fly-tipping were reported to Haringey Council.
21%
year on year increase

Outside of London, Manchester was second with 30,386 reported offences, averaging 77 a day.

ITV News' Chris Choi pictured at a fly-tipping site in Manchester. Credit: ITV News

Birmingham dealt with more than 21,000 incidents - a decline of 13% but still an average of 53 incidents a day.

Bags of rubbish piled high in Birmingham City. Credit: ITV News

The top 20 councils with the most reported fly-tipping incidents were:

  • Haringey - 39,036
  • Manchester - 30,386
  • Birmingham City - 21,124
  • Hounslow - 22,255
  • Newham - 19,537
  • Brent - 18,293
  • Northampton -17,092
  • Redbridge - 16,225
  • Leeds City -16,172
  • Hillingdon -14,032
  • Bradford -13,720
  • Gateshead - 12,449
  • Sheffield City -12,115
  • Peterborough -12,045
  • Ealing -11,598
  • Leicester City - 9,458
  • Greenwich - 9,268
  • Kensington and Chelsea - 8,903
  • Basildon - 8,755
  • Edinburgh City - 8741

Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, told ITV News illegal dumping of waste has reached crisis levels.

"Fly-tipping is an epidemic, it's reached crisis levels and something needs to be done about it."

"Local authorities are overwhelmed with instances of criminal fly-tipping and we need to address this urgently," she added.

Reporting fly-tipping in your area

You can report fly-tipping to your local council by visiting its website or on the government's dedicated site.

Large-scale illegal dumping or other waste crime can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.