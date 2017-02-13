Burnley fan who saved son from being struck: I'm not a hero

A quick-thinking Burnley fan who saved his child from being struck by a wayward shot during a football match has told ITV News that he's "not a hero".

Adam Haworth was watching his side's game against Chelsea at Turf Moor on Sunday with his family when the incident occurred.

He managed to stick out both arms and push Ashley Barnes' ferocious miss-kicked shot away from his three-year-old son, after it flew towards the stands in the 19th minute.

Mr Haworth became an internet star after footage of his heroism was shared on social media.