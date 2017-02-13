- ITV Report
Burnley fan who saved son from being struck: I'm not a hero
A quick-thinking Burnley fan who saved his child from being struck by a wayward shot during a football match has told ITV News that he's "not a hero".
Adam Haworth was watching his side's game against Chelsea at Turf Moor on Sunday with his family when the incident occurred.
He managed to stick out both arms and push Ashley Barnes' ferocious miss-kicked shot away from his three-year-old son, after it flew towards the stands in the 19th minute.
Mr Haworth became an internet star after footage of his heroism was shared on social media.
- Watch the moment saved his son from a wayward shot:
However speaking to ITV News, the Clarets fan said he "did what every dad would do."
He said: "I'm not a hero, he's my son.
"His head yesterday would have been replaced by a football so I did what every dad would do.
"It wasn't that wide from where I was stood. I was only stood maybe two feet from the side of the goal."
Meanwhile Mr Haworth defended Ashley Barnes for taking the shot at goal, despite it not being on target.
He said: "It's pressure of the moment, you've got to let loose when you've got to let loose."