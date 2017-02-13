Justice Secretary Liz Truss warns there is no 'quick fix' for prison reform

Reforming Britain's prison system will "take time and determination", Justice Secretary Liz Truss has said, dismissing as "reckless" an opposition call to drastically cut prison numbers.

In a much-anticipated speech on sentencing, Ms Truss denied a claim by the shadow justice secretary, Shami Chakrabarti, that sentence lengths had been driven up by a political "arms race", saying the increase in the prison population was a result of the successful prosecution of more serious offenders.

Ms Truss dismissed claims of "sentence inflation across the board", saying that Britain was "mid-table" when it came to sentencing.

"What has actually happened in Baroness Chakrabarti's lifetime is the criminal justice system has got better at catching and convicting criminals who have perpetrated some of the most appalling crimes imaginable," she said.

The prison population for England and Wales stands at more than 84,500, nearly double the figure from 1993.

Commenting on that increase, Labour's Chakrabarti said last year that she did not believe "the sum of human wickedness has doubled in my adult lifetime".

Ms Truss made her comments at the Centre for Social Justice, a think tank founded by Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith.

She hailed improvements in the criminal justice systems' handling of rape, domestic violence and sexual abuse, but acknowledged that "our prisons are too violent".

Suicides and assaults in prisons have reached record levels, according to official figures.