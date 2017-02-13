Lance Armstrong set to face £80m lawsuit

A federal judge in the US has cleared the way for the government to seek $100 million (£80m) in damages from former cyclist Lance Armstrong.

The decision was delivered by District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington on Monday, almost seven years after the case was filed.

The trial is likely to be heard in front of a jury.

Mr Armstrong's former US Postal Service teammate, Floyd Landis, could collect up to 25% after he filed the initial lawsuit.