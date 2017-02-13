Landlord immigration checks 'fuelling discrimination'

A scheme requiring landlords to check the immigration status of new tenants is fuelling discrimination and should be scrapped, a report claims.

The Right to Rent scheme has left British citizens who have no passports, as well as foreigners, at a disadvantage in the private rental market, campaigners say.

There is also little evidence that the scheme is having an impact in creating a "hostile environment" for illegal immigrants, they argue.

Right to Rent was rolled out across England last year and requires landlords to establish that tenants have a right to be in the country by photocopying documents like ID cards or passports.

Failure to comply can lead to fines of up to £3,000 a tenant, while those landlords who persistently fail to carry out checks can face up to five years in prison.

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI) says its research suggests that landlords who do not wish to discriminate are being forced to in order to comply with the rule.

A mystery shopping exercise found that a black minority ethnic tenant without a passport was 26% more likely to receive a negative response or no response at all, than a BME tenant with a British passport.

A white British tenant without a passport was 11% more likely to be rejected or ignored than a white British applicant with the document.

No evidence of racial discrimination was detected between the BME and "white British" scenarios where both had a British passport.

The report said: "This strongly suggests that the discrimination found is as a result of the Right to Rent scheme, rather than latent discrimination by racist landlords.

"The Right to Rent scheme conscripts ordinary members of civil society into the immigration enforcement arm of the Government, and does so in such a crude and ham-fisted fashion that it creates structural incentives for them to discriminate unlawfully against foreigners and ethnic minorities."

A Home Office spokesman said: "The Right to Rent scheme deters people from staying in the UK when they have no right to do so.

"We have found no evidence the scheme itself causes discrimination and it is incorrect to say that we are not monitoring the scheme.

"We regularly meet with the Landlords Consultative Panel, which is made up of local authorities, landlords and housing charities, to discuss and monitor the scheme."