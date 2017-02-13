Blast targeting Pakistan protest kills 13 and injures 58

A suicide bombing has ripped through a protest rally in Pakistan, killing at least 13 people and wounding 58.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a Taliban breakaway faction, have claimed responsibility for the bombing in Lahore in the east of the country.

A local police official said the bombing targeted a group of police escorting hundreds of pharmacists who were protesting over new amendments to a law governing drug sales.

Zaheer Abbas continued that six police officers, including a former provincial counter-terrorism chief, were among those killed.

Nine of the injured are reported to be in critical conditions.