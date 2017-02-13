Nazi-obsessed teenager who kept pipe bomb in bedroom avoids jail

A teenager who built a pipe bomb and kept it in his Nazi memorabilia-filled bedroom has avoided a prison sentence.

The 17-year-old was found guilty last month by a jury at Leeds Crown Court of constructing the explosive device but not guilty of a terrorism offence.

On Monday, a judge handed down a Youth Rehabilitation Order with various stipulations, including a ban from using the internet, saying the teenager had already served the equivalent of a 14-month-long sentence on remand.

A week-long trial heard how the pipe bomb was found in a desk drawer in the boy's Bradford bedroom after police were alerted through suspicious Snapchat messages.

Prosecutors said one of the messages was a cartoon-like image of a mosque being blown up along with the words: "It's time to enact retribution upon the Muslim filth."

Another was a picture of a pipe bomb with an image of the Bradford skyline and the message: "Incendiary explosive and home-made black powder. More to come."