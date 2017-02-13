North Korea complains sanctions are 'vicious' scheme to derail international sporting hopes

Pyongyang usually denies sanctions have any effect on the country Credit: AP

Sanctions imposed over North Korea's nuclear and long-range missile programmes are part of a "vicious" scheme to derail the country's chances in international sporting events, the North Korean Olympics committee has said. The sanctions block the sale of many items, including goods identified as luxury items, which includes skis, snowmobiles, snow groomers, yachts and even billiard tables. In a statement, Kang Ryong Gil, the deputy secretary-general of North Korea's National Olympic Committee, said the sanctions were a "vicious ulterior political scheme" to prevent the country from having sports exchanges and achieving its goal of becoming a world sports power. The statement, which comes just one year before neighbouring South Korea hosts the Winter Olympics, is unusual as North Korean officials usually deny sanctions are having any effect.

Pyongyang tested a ballistic missile on Sunday Credit: AP

Mr Kang's statement also claimed that sanctions block the International Olympic Committee and international sports federations from transferring funds they would otherwise provide North Korea. Mr Kang did not comment on whether North Korea will compete in the upcoming Winter Games. The UN Security Council is again discussing sanctions on North Korea following the North's missile test on Sunday. Pyongyang frequently complains that UN sanctions are unjust, but the ban on winter sports equipment may be particularly galling to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he has prioritised raising the country's profile in global sporting events.

Masik Pass is North Korea's first and only luxury ski resort Credit: AP