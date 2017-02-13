'Four dead' after avalanche in French ski resort Tignes

At least four people have died after an avalanche near the French ski resort of Tignes, local emergency services said.

Approximately nine people are believed to have been swept away by the 400 metre-wide snowslide on Monday, according to local media.

Authorities said emergency services were looking for other survivors from the skiing party which was struck while on an off-piste slope.

"Five people are still trapped with a large amount of snow on them," a spokesperson for the CRS police unit based in Albertville said.

With schools throughout Europe enjoying half-term holidays, the avalanche came at a particularly busy time for skiing destinations across France.

Tignes, situated in south-eastern France near the Italian border, was the venue for the freestyle skiing at 1992 Winter Olympics.