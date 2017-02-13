Sara Coward: Archers actress dies of cancer aged 69

Sara Coward played Caroline Sterling in The Archers. Credit: BBC/PA Wire

Tributes have been paid to The Archers actress Sara Coward following her death to cancer at the age of 69. Coward had played Caroline Sterling on the much-loved BBC Radio 4 drama since 1977. Announcing her death, Archers editor Huw Kennair-Jones described her as a "gifted actress with a unique voice".

Sara Coward with the Duchess of Cornwall. Credit: BBC/PA Wire

Even when she was navigating the tribulations of Caroline Sterling's love life, Sara's deft wit and clever characterisation meant Caroline was never solely defined by her relationships but always as a fully rounded, intriguing woman of substance. We will all miss her both professionally and personally. – Huw Kennair-Jones

Sara Coward, seen in 1984, learned of her terminal cancer last year. Credit: PA

Co-stars Annette Badland, who plays Hazel Woolley, and Susie Riddell, who plays Tracy Horrobin, added tributes along with the show's writer-producer Keri Davies.

Annette Badland @AnnetteBadland1 Follow Sara was such s pleasure to be with. RIP loving, kind, intelligent, funny lady. https://t.co/ynEhcbcoB3

Susie Riddell @SusieRids Follow So sad to learn of Sara's death. A lovely, graceful and witty woman xx https://t.co/T8Ef3gEOF1

keridavies @keridavies Follow Caroline was my first #TheArchers crush, and when I came to work on the programme, Sara Coward was an absolute delight. What a loss.

Coward learned of her terminal cancer last year after finding a lump on her neck and swelling in her right arm. Speaking to the Radio Times earlier this year from her palliative care home in Leamington Spa, she said: "I would prefer it to be over quickly." She learned of the diagnosis shortly after recovering from breast cancer and a mastectomy. She also told the Radio Times she hoped the character of Caroline would not be written out of the show.

Sara Coward played the part of Caroline Sterling for decades, including alongside the guest voice of the Duke of Westminster in 1984. Credit: PA