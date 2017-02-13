Tourist bus flips over killing 32 in Taiwan

A bus carrying Taiwanese tourists on a trip to view cherry blossoms has flipped over on a motorway, killing 32 of the 44 people on board.

Many passengers were trapped under the crushed bus in Taipei after it flipped over an expressway ramp on Monday night.

Rescue workers had to use a crane to pry the vehicle open following the crash.

It is unclear what caused the crash, but local media showed footage of the bus flipping onto its side and skidding toward a hillside after it hit a road barrier when going around an interchange curve in the road.