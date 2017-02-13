Ukip's Paul Nuttall stands by aide after 'If you want a jihadi for a neighbour' retweet

Ukip's Paul Nuttall has stood by his immigration spokesman after he apologised for retweeting a slogan mired in racist controversy.

John Bickley, who is also the party's treasurer, retweeted a cartoon with the slogan: "If you want a jihadi for a neighbour - vote Labour" to his 4,400 followers.

The slogan dates back to 1964 when a racially offensive word was used in support of the Conservative Party's Peter Griffiths.

Griffiths, whose campaign material said "If you want a n***** for a neighbour, vote Labour", went on to win the Midlands constituency.

Nuttall said his aide did not know the contentious background of the slogan and has apologised and deleted the tweet.