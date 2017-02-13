UN to hold urgent meeting on North Korea missile launch

The UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting today on North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch after a request by the United States, Japan and South Korea.

North Korea launched the missile into international waters early on Sunday, its maiden test of the year and the first since Donald Trump assumed the US presidency.

Mr Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe both condemned the launch, which came while the pair were together in Florida.

Abe called the move "absolutely intolerable," while Trump said his administration "stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 per cent".