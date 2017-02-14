- ITV Report
Boy of ten died from head injuries after accident at Topshop store
A ten-year-old boy who died after a "horrific accident" in a Topshop store in Reading suffered serious head injuries, police have said.
The child, who was named locally as Kaden Reddick, died in hospital after an incident involving a display barrier at the store in the Oracle shopping centre on Monday afternoon.
Police are treating the tragedy as unexplained but not suspicious.
Well-wishers have been leaving flowers and cards outside the store, which remained closed on Tuesday as investigations continued.
One card, which was unsigned, read: "RIP little man."
A post-mortem is expected to take place but a date has not yet been set.
Detective Superintendent Paul Hayles of Thames Valley Police said officers were "supporting the family at this very difficult time".
He added that detectives were currently working with Topshop and local authorities to gather more information on the events that caused the incident.
In a statement, Topshop said they were "deeply saddened" by the "horrific accident".
They added: "All our thoughts are very much with the family at this difficult time."