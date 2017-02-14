Boy of ten died from head injuries after accident at Topshop store

A ten-year-old boy who died after a "horrific accident" in a Topshop store in Reading suffered serious head injuries, police have said.

The child, who was named locally as Kaden Reddick, died in hospital after an incident involving a display barrier at the store in the Oracle shopping centre on Monday afternoon.

Police are treating the tragedy as unexplained but not suspicious.

Well-wishers have been leaving flowers and cards outside the store, which remained closed on Tuesday as investigations continued.

One card, which was unsigned, read: "RIP little man."