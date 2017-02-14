Bruce Springsteen fan gets perfect concert selfie with the Boss

Astrophysicist Jessica Victoria Bloom spotted her chance during the concert in Sydney - and the singer seemed happy to play along.

A Bruce Springsteen fan got a souvenir to remember after snapping a perfect selfie with the Boss himself pointing down the camera.

"It was such an incredible moment and it was nuts," she told the Huffington Post.

"I just kinda ran forward and I got up on a chair and he was singing at me."

Ms Bloom, a long-time Springsteen fan, said she had an "unbelievable" night at the gig together with her father.

Her photo - which she posted on Instagram - has since gone viral.

One commenter said it was the "selfie of the year”, while another added “The planets aligned for this one."