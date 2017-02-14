- ITV Report
-
Bruce Springsteen fan gets perfect concert selfie with the Boss
A Bruce Springsteen fan got a souvenir to remember after snapping a perfect selfie with the Boss himself pointing down the camera.
Astrophysicist Jessica Victoria Bloom spotted her chance during the concert in Sydney - and the singer seemed happy to play along.
"It was such an incredible moment and it was nuts," she told the Huffington Post.
"I just kinda ran forward and I got up on a chair and he was singing at me."
Ms Bloom, a long-time Springsteen fan, said she had an "unbelievable" night at the gig together with her father.
Her photo - which she posted on Instagram - has since gone viral.
One commenter said it was the "selfie of the year”, while another added “The planets aligned for this one."