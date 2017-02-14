Calmer and not so cold

After a windy, wintry start to the week it'll be a calmer and quieter for the rest of the week and turning milder with a switch in the wind direction.

There will be some patchy rain through Northern Ireland, Wales and the West Country with cloudy skies keeping it disappointingly grey compared to yesterday across England and Wales.

It will brighter for Scotland and eastern coastal spots but feeling cold with the Scandinavian air once again.

Temperatures will be a little better for the rest of us but a nippy feel with the lack of sunshine.

Tonight the cloud and patchy rain will keep it milder than recent nights.

Lucy Verasamy has the latest forecast: