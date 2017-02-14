Concerns over UK jobs as GM considers selling Vauxhall and Opel

Concerns have been raised about Vauxhall's 35,000-strong UK workforce as General Motors (GM) considers the sale of the loss-making arm to Peugeot-owner PSA Group.

Unite's general secretary, Len McCluskey, said it was his priority to speak to GM about what impact the proposed deal would have on the employees.

PSA Group, which also owns Citroen and DS, is locked in talks over a "potential acquisition" of Vauxhall and Opel, as it explores "strategic initiatives" aimed at boosting profits and cutting costs.

A deal would transform PSA Group into Europe's second-largest carmaker with a 16% share of the European market and see GM exit UK and Europe.

Vauxhall employs 4,500 staff at plants in Ellesmere Port and Luton, with a further 300 people working in a customer contact centre and 120 at its OnStar headquarters.

Around 23,000 people also work in Vauxhall's retail network, while 7,000 jobs rely on the firm's UK supply chain.