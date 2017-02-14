- ITV Report
Donald Trump 'evaluating' aide over Russia allegations
President Donald Trump is "evaluating the situation" involving his national security adviser Michael Flynn's conversations with Russia's ambassador to the US.
It comes amid reports that Mr Flynn discussed US sanctions against Russia in a conversation with the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Trump came to power.
Initially Vice President Mike Pence publicly said that the retired Army lieutenant general did not discuss US sanctions against Russia in calls late last year.
Flynn has since told the White House that sanctions may have come up.
Flynn apologised privately for the controversy to Pence, according to a White House official.
Sean Spicer, a White House spokesman said Trump was consulting with Pence about his conversations with the national security adviser.
When asked whether the president had been aware that Flynn might discuss sanctions with the Russian envoy, Spicer said, "no, absolutely not."
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called for Flynn to be fired, saying he "cannot be trusted not to put Putin before America."
Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine said that if Mike Pence were misled, "I can't imagine he would have trust in Gen. Flynn going forward."
She said it would also be "troubling" if Flynn had been negotiating with a foreign government before taking office.
It is illegal for private citizens to conduct US diplomacy.
Flynn was a loyal Trump supporter during the presidential campaign, but he is viewed sceptically by some in the administration's national security circles, partly because of his ties to Russia.
In 2015, Flynn was paid to attend a gala dinner for Russia Today, a Kremlin-backed television station, and sat next to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the event.
Flynn spoke with the vice president about the matter twice on Friday, according to an administration official.
The official said Pence was relying on information from Flynn when he went on television and denied that sanctions were discussed with Kislyak.
The controversy surrounding Flynn comes as the new administration faces a series of national security challenges, including North Korea's reported ballistic missile launch.