Donald Trump 'evaluating' aide over Russia allegations

President Donald Trump is "evaluating the situation" involving his national security adviser Michael Flynn's conversations with Russia's ambassador to the US.

It comes amid reports that Mr Flynn discussed US sanctions against Russia in a conversation with the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Trump came to power.

Initially Vice President Mike Pence publicly said that the retired Army lieutenant general did not discuss US sanctions against Russia in calls late last year.

Flynn has since told the White House that sanctions may have come up.

Flynn apologised privately for the controversy to Pence, according to a White House official.