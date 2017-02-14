Flynn resignation prompts more uncomfortable Russia questions for President Trump

President Trump is facing growing questions over his administration's links to Russia following the resignation of his national security adviser.

Michael Flynn, a loyal supporter of Mr Trump during his presidential campaign, stepped down on Monday night in the wake of revelations that he had lied to Vice-President Mike Pence and other senior officials about his conversation with the Russian Ambassador to the United States in late December.

In his resignation letter, Mr Flynn claimed he had "inadvertently" briefed Mr Pence and others with "incomplete information", blaming the fast pace of events during the transition between the Obama and Trump administrations.

His departure - after less than a month in the job - was also prompted by news that the Justice Department had warned the Trump White House last month that Mr Flynn was vulnerable to Russian blackmail.

The president, after "agonising" for days, eventually concluded that his national security adviser's position was untenable, sources told NBCNews.

It is the latest dramatic twist in one of the most turbulent starts to an administration in US history.