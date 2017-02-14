Flynn resignation prompts more uncomfortable Russia questions for President Trump
President Trump is facing growing questions over his administration's links to Russia following the resignation of his national security adviser.
Michael Flynn, a loyal supporter of Mr Trump during his presidential campaign, stepped down on Monday night in the wake of revelations that he had lied to Vice-President Mike Pence and other senior officials about his conversation with the Russian Ambassador to the United States in late December.
In his resignation letter, Mr Flynn claimed he had "inadvertently" briefed Mr Pence and others with "incomplete information", blaming the fast pace of events during the transition between the Obama and Trump administrations.
His departure - after less than a month in the job - was also prompted by news that the Justice Department had warned the Trump White House last month that Mr Flynn was vulnerable to Russian blackmail.
The president, after "agonising" for days, eventually concluded that his national security adviser's position was untenable, sources told NBCNews.
It is the latest dramatic twist in one of the most turbulent starts to an administration in US history.
Mr Trump's opponents - who have long held suspicions about contacts between the president's aides and the Kremlin before and after the election - are now increasing their calls for a broader investigation and demanding to know how much the president himself knew about Mr Flynn's discussions with Russian officials.
John McCain, the Republican senator and vocal Trump critic, said Mr Flynn's resignation "raises further questions about the Trump administration’s intentions toward Vladimir Putin’s Russia".
Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi urged the FBI to "accelerate its investigation of the Russian connection with the Trump administration".
Two other Democratic politicians, John Conyers Jr and Elijah Cummings, released a statement saying the American people "need to know who else within the White House is a current and ongoing risk to our national security".
Mr Trump attempted to deflect attention from Mr Flynn on Tuesday morning, tweeting that the "real story" was "illegal leaks" - not the fact that Mr Flynn misled the White House about his communications with Russia.
Sources say the president is planning on hiring Flynn's successor by the end of the week,with Keith Kellogg, who has been named as acting national security adviser, Robert Harward and David Petraeus the leading candidates.
Mr Petraeus could be a complicated appointment given he is still on probation for sharing classified information with his biographer and lover.