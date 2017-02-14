George Michael's former partner posts sombre image for Valentine's Day

George Michael's former partner Fadi Fawaz has posted a sombre image for Valentine's Day - and received mixed replies.

Fawaz tweeted an image of a man with a red rose obscuring his face along with the words: "Unhappy Valentines Dead. Self-Portrait".

Some of the responses to his message questioned its appropriateness and meaning and some people said it was "disrespectful" to Michael and in "bad taste".

But others defended Fawaz and said the tweet was about his grief since his former partner died on Christmas Day last year.

Fawaz found the body of the former Wham! frontman, 53, at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire and called the emergency services.

Fawaz responded to the criticism of his message with two more tweets about the state of humanity and hate.