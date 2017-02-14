Grot Spot Britain: Is official policy encouraging fly-tipping?

Around 100 metres of rubbish has been dumped in this country lane near Stoke. Credit: ITV News

In the latest of my reports on the blight of illegal dumping across Britain, government and local council policy comes under scrutiny. There are growing concerns that officials are inadvertently adding to the problem of fly-tipping through a range of policies and charges. Hundreds of councils responded to ITV News' Freedom of Information requests. The results show that many local authorities are increasing fees for disposing of waste. Some householders think that is leading to more illegal dumping.

ITV News' Chris Choi pictured at a fly-tipping site in Manchester. Credit: ITV News

Our findings show that there have been a mix of new charges and increased fees in many council areas across Britain. These impact on businesses and on households.

We found some local authorities introducing new charges for disposal of DIY waste

Our findings also show a rise in what many councils charge for disposal of bulky waste – we found increases up to 10%

On commercial waste from businesses, we found charges rising up to 15%

We went to a location near Chelmsford in Essex where we filmed gigantic mounds of fly tipping. Local farmers have reported over 100 recent incidents. None of them think there can be any excuse for fly tipping, but they say that all commercial waste is now effectively banned from household recycling centers run by Essex county council. They believe that a rise in landfill tax is having the unintended consequence of increasing fly-tipping.

A message left by angry residents to fly-tippers in north Manchester. Credit: ITV News

Essex County Council was typical of the responses we have had from local authorities. They told us they had decided to "clamp down on the illegal commercial use of Recycling Centres for Household Waste and that there is no evidence that improving enforcement has led to an increase in criminal behaviour as there are commercial outlets available in Essex for those wanting to dispose of business waste". However, they are far from alone in facing questions from people who believe that some official policies are now adding to the problem of fly-tipping - not helping to solve it.

In response to our Grot Spot Britain series, you sent in photos of fly-tipping in your area. Send your pictures in to our Facebook page.